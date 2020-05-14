Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Narendra Modi

Announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendors.

"Today's announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors," he said.

