Fresh consultation needed over Uniform Civil Code, says Law Minister

The government has said that the Law Commission of India decided to seek views on the Uniform Civil Code “bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject matter and also various court orders on the subject.”

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House on the reasons why the 22nd Law Commission has undertaken the exercise almost four years after a panel consultation paper called UCC “neither necessary nor desirable.”

Also Read: Uniform Civil Code | What kind of uniformity, whose code?

“Since more than four years have lapsed from the date of the issuance of the said Consultation paper, the 22nd Law Commission decided to solicit views”, the minister said.

In June, the Law Commission had written to all stakeholders to gather views on the UCC. The deadline was extended by a month last week.

The panel has so far received more than 50 lakh representations and responses on the issue.