Fresh hike in fuel prices; petrol at Rs 103 in Mumbai

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2021, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 09:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

A fresh hike on Friday took the fuel prices to new record highs as petrol now costs over Rs 100 (per litre) in several parts of the country. 

Bengaluru became the latest city to witness the metre touching three digits. The dramatic hikes are now a spectacle of once every two days in the country.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.08 and diesel at 95.14, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 96.93 and diesel Rs 87.69 per litre. 

Petrol rates were up by at least 26 paise while diesel increased by 28 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol is at Rs 98.14 and diesel at Rs 92.31. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 96.84 for petrol and Rs 90.54 for diesel. 

 

 

