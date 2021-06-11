Petrol price in Mumbai crosses Rs 102 after fresh hike

Fresh nation-wide hike takes petrol price in Mumbai beyond Rs 102

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 11:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai breached the Rs 102-mark (per litre) on Friday after a fresh hike in the fuel prices across the country.

Fuel prices have touched record highs after consistent hikes for over a month. In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 102.04 and diesel now costs Rs 94.15, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities. In national capital Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 95.85, a record high, and diesel is charged at Rs 86.75.

In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 95.80 and diesel at Rs 89.60. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol is at Rs 97.19 and diesel at 91.42. 

Opposition party workers have gathered in various parts of the country protesting Centre's hikes in petrol and diesel prices. 

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fuel Prices
petrol prices
diesel prices
Petrol
diesel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

All aboard the Cambodian cafe train to nowhere

All aboard the Cambodian cafe train to nowhere

'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million

'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million

How the Covid-19 pandemic has affected trans people

How the Covid-19 pandemic has affected trans people

Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema

Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

 