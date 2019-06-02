Fresh Nipah scare in Kerala

A year after Nipah virus claimed 17 lives in Kerala, there was a fresh scare of an outbreak in Kerala on Sunday, as samples of a youth was sent for tests.

However, the state health authorities said that there was no cause for fear as the samples were sent for testing as part of a routine procedure.

A 23-year old youth admitted to a private hospital in Kochi was showed some Nipah-like symptoms. The patient's blood samples were sent for testing at the Institute of Virology in Manipal as well as the Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases in Alappuzha. Results are awaited by Monday.

Kerala health minister K K Shylaja said that there was a remote possibility of the virus being Nipah. She also added that the state was now prepared to deal with another breakout of Nipah. All doctors in the state are put on an alert, she said.

In 2018, Nipah broke out in north Kerala districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram, claiming 17 lives. About 2,000 people were also quarantined. The disease, which causes high fever, headache and coma in some cases is spread through fruit bats.

Fruit and vegetable exports from Kerala were badly hit following the Nipah outbreak last year, as many foreign countries banned fruits and vegetables from Kerala. Some Gulf countries lifted the ban on fruits and vegetables from Kerala only recently.