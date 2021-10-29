Fresh fuel prices hike adds to common man's woes

Fresh petrol, diesel prices hike adds to common man's woes

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 108.64 per litre, while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 97.37

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2021, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 08:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

There appears to be no end in sight for the common man's misery as fuel prices have been hiked again by 35 paise.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 108.64 per litre, while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 97.37. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol stands at Rs 114.47, while diesel costs Rs 105.49 a litre each.

A litre of petrol in Kolkata now costs Rs 109.02, while the same quantity for diesel costs Rs 100.49. People in Chennai now have to shell out Rs 105.43 for a litre of petrol and Rs 101.59 for a litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

India News
fuel price hike
petrol prices
diesel prices

