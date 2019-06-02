Fresh pitch for Ram Temple

Apparently buoyed by BJP's massive win in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, the saint community in Ayodhya, after remaining silent on the issue during the Lok Sabha polls, has made a fresh pitch for the Ram Temple.

The Ram Janambhoomi Trust (RJT) has convened a meeting of its top office bearers in Ayodhya to discuss, among other things, the Ram Temple issue, according to the sources.

The meeting would be held on Monday, sources said adding that senior functionaries of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and saints and seers from the temple town would be attending the meeting.

''Obviously, Ram Temple issue will be discussed in the meeting,'' remarked a VHP leader while speaking to DH from Ayodhya over the phone.

The temple town has witnessed a fresh pitch for the Ram Temple after BJP's huge win in the LS polls and more and more saints and seers have demanded that the construction of the temple should be started immediately by handing over the disputed land to the VHP.

RJT member and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti claimed that the NDA government would resolve the Ram Temple issue in phases. ''First, the disputed land will be handed over to the RJT and after that, the Ram Temple construction will start,'' Vedanti said.

He also said that the NDA government would also scrap Articles 35 A (protecting demographic status of J & K) and 370 (giving autonomous status to J & K) of the constitution.

A senior Hindu seer Mahant Swami Paramhans Das threatened to immolate himself in the national capital if Ram Temple was not constructed during prime minister Narendra Modi's second tenure.

A 'yajna' (a ritual by fire) was also conducted in Ayodhya by the saints for the Temple construction. ''We want to remind the BJP of its promise to construct Ram Temple,'' said Satyendra Das, the chief priest at the makeshift Ram Temple.