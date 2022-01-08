Fresh registration not needed for precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that there is no need for new registration for beneficiaries of precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose.

"Those who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre", said the ministry.

The scheduled for the precautionary dose from the ministry is expected on Saturday.

The online appointment facility will also start by this evening. The vaccination with on site appointment will start from January 10, it said.

Vaccination process of third precautionary dose for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens is scheduled to start nationwide from January 10.

However, the precautionary or the third dose for the healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities will be the same vaccines as was given to them previously.

"Precautionary Covid vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given to them previously as primary dose. Those who have received Covaxin will receive the same as precautionary doses and those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield", Dr V.K. Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, had said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that while the inoculation for the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3, the vaccination process of third precautionary dose for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will commence from January 10.

