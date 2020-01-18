Fresh Shiv Sena-Congress row over Veer Savarkar

A fresh row between Shiv Sena and Congress over Veer Savarkar has brought to fore the ideological strain of the Maha Vikash Aghadi government which has been hurtling from one controversy to another soon after the two parties and NCP came together to form a government after Maharashtra assembly polls in November last year.

The fresh row has been kicked up over Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks that those opposing Veer Savarkar, who belong to any ideology or party, should be made to stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged and only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation.

Again Congress is livid. Just days before Congress had reacted with vehemence to Raut’s remarks that the grip of Underworld on Mumbai was so strong that even Indira Gandhi used to go and meet don Karim Lala.

Frequent sparring between Congress- Sena have raise questions on the efficacy stability of the alliance, which was sewn up after days of delay in many tuts. But while there are frequent sparrings between Congress and Sena, Sena-NCP relation seems by and large smooth.

Raut’s remarks on Saturday comes a month after a political storm over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in December last year when addressing a rally he had would never apologise as for his "rape in India" remark as "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar". Savarkar being a popular icon in Maharashtra, parties in the state, have by and large refrained from criticizing him understanding this sentiment the BJP was quick to latch on Rahul’s remarks to rip apart Sena its oldest ally which deserted it and joined hands with the Congress.

Rahul’s remarks were considered by sections within his own party as well as “unnecessary” as it put strains on the newly-formed government of Congress, NCP and Sena in Maharashtra, which came together to stop the BJP despite sharp ideological differences particularly between Congress and Sena.

Raut's remarks re-opened the row. Moving into a damage control mode, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, the grandson of late Bal Thackeray said he was not aware in what capacity Raut made the statement.

While holding many people are feeling bad that there is no conflict between Congress and Shiv Sena, he also flagged “different ideologies” of Sena and Congress which have come together in the interest of the country and the state.

The mollifying tone of Sena came as a livid Congress hit back saying supporters of Savarkar should visit the erstwhile Andaman Jail to understand the sacrifice made by those freedom fighters “who never apologised to the British”. He also suggested that it is such freedom fighters who deserve Bharat Ratna and not Savarkar.