Friend of opposite sex isn't for satisfying sexual desires, says POCSO court: Report

While convicting a 20-year old man for raping his 13-year old friend, and distant relative, a POCSO court said that friends of the opposite sex do not exist for satisfying sexual desires.

The sentence of the accused will send a message to the youth of today, who are in the age group of (the) accused, that uncontrollable desire for satisfaction of lust can spoil their future, career and golden period of progress, special judge Priti Kumar Ghule said, as per a report by The Times of India.

As per the court, the foundation of the future lies in the early days of the youth, regardless of the gender. Speaking about this case, the court stated that the future of both the accused and the survivor has come under a “shadow of darkness,” due to what the accused did.

The court, however, decided against maximum punishment for the accused stating that he understood the consequences of his actions. The court added that the girl was liable to compensation under schemes of the District legal Service Authority.

Check out DH's latest videos: