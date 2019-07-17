Friends, family rejoice verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

It was like Diwali, Holi and winning the World Cup, for the Mumbai-based friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav as India got a favourable verdict from International Court of Justice.

Moments after the news of a favourable verdict for Kulbhushan Jadhav broke from The Hague, his friends distributed sweets and released multi-coloured balloons in the air.

The chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air in moments of emotion, during the celebrations in Parel, where he had spent his childhood days.

"It's like Diwali for us," said Arvind Singh, one of the close friends of Jadhav, a businessman who was arrested by Pakistan on charges of espionage and sentenced to death by a military court.

"We have been waiting for this day for the last three years," he said.

"It's like India has won the World Cup... its Holi, its Diwali," said his friends in chorus.

All of them wore T-shirts with "India With Kulbhushan" and earlier in the day they also performed a puja. They also put up old photos of Jadhav and his friends.

They thanked the ICJ, Government of India and senior counsel Harish Salve who represented the government in the judicial organ of the United Nations.

"It's a matter of joy for all of us, but we will have to all see what steps Pakistan takes now," said Vandana Pawar.

"Kulbhushan is a very good man, the family is very good and cordial," said another friend Tushar Shinde.

Celebrations were organised at the Silver Oak building at Powai, where Jadhav family resided. “We are very happy. This is a moment of pride for the nation. We distributed sweets and burst crackers,” said Ulhas Sonawane, a local activist.

Villagers of Anewadi, in Satara district, the ancestral village of Jadhav, too celebrated the verdict by lighting lamps and distributing sweets.

Relief for family

For the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, it was a matter of sigh of relief but they are eagerly waiting for his return. “We are happy that the judgment went in our favour and now await Kulbhushan's return to India,” said Subhash Jadhav, his uncle.

Both Kulbhushan's father Sudhir Jadhav and uncle Subhash Jadhav had retired as assistant commissioners of police.

Maha CM hails PM

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the ICJ verdict and hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Great victory for India Great news from the International Court of Justice in #KulbhushanJadhav case!

We Salute the efforts by our Hon PM @narendramodi ji in taking this case before ICJ & successful representation by Harish Salve ji! Big relief to Jadhav family! #KulbhushanVerdict," he tweeted.