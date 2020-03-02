From 14 locals joining militancy a month, number comes down to five in Jammu & Kashmir

While counter-insurgency operations slowing down in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 last August, the recruitment of locals into militancy has seen a steep decrease and people participating in funeral of slain militants also witnessing a sharp decline.

According to a report compiled by security agencies recently, on an average only five locals joined militant outfits every month since the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked seven months ago, whereas the figure before August 5, 2019 was 14 per month.

The report also reveals that large gatherings at militant funerals have become a thing of the past and only a handful of close relatives are seen during such burials now.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, the outgoing GoC of Srinagar-based 15-Corps had recently said that the “remarkable” decrease in the number of local youths joining militant groups has been a result of Operation ‘Maa’ launched by the Army, which also targeted the leaderships of outfits “in a people friendly manner.”

“Successful operations by security forces, which led to the elimination of 64% new recruits during their first year of joining terror groups has acted as a deterrent. As a result, the recruitment of local boys in 2019 has been nearly half in comparison to 2018 and joining terrorist tanzeems (organisations) has become a non-lucrative option for the youth,” he said.

However, the counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir slowed down across the valley after a security clampdown was imposed on August 5 with mobile phone and internet services barred for months. Since August 5 till date, only 22 encounters have been reported across J&K in which 44 militants were killed. From January to July last year, over 154 militants were killed by security forces while over 260 ultras were neutralised in 2018.

Keeping this in mind, sources said, the security agencies are planning to start a ‘headcount’ of ultras afresh to form a strategy for the upcoming summer. “Even though security agencies have figures of the number of active militants in Kashmir, a fresh exercise would be done to know the exact details about local and foreign militants operating in J&K,” they told DH.

“After the headcount, security forces will formulate summer strategy to modify deployment of troops in the hinterland and along the Line of Control (LoC) for foiling infiltration of militants from Pakistani side,” the sources added.

Last September, a report prepared by the security agencies had revealed that there were a total of 273 militants operating in Kashmir. “Out of the 273 active militants, 158 were based in south Kashmir, 96 in North Kashmir and 19 in central Kashmir. At 166, the local militants outnumber the 107 foreign militants operating in Kashmir (at that time)," the report revealed.

A senior police officer privy to the developments termed the assessment a ‘routine process.’ “The assessment will give us a fair idea whether militants have managed to consolidate their positions in the last seven months or militancy has gone down,” he said