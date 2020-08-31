From 5,000 Covid-19 cases a day in May to 80,000 in August: How India's coronavirus cases spiralled

On May 17, India hit the 5,000 Covid-19 cases per day benchmark after which India’s Covid-19 case tally has exponentially risen hurtling towards the 4-million mark this week.

India recorded the highest number of Covid-19 per day in the world on August 30 with 78,761 cases reported. According to data maintained by Times of India, India recorded over 80,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

While the jump from 5,000 to 10,000 cases per day took nearly 3 weeks, the jump from 70,000 cases per day to 80,000 just 11 days.

Meanwhile, India recorded 5,345 deaths in the week July 27- August 2, but in the week starting August 24, India saw a jump to nearly 7,000 deaths a week.

Experts and government officials attribute the rise in Covid-19 cases to the careless behaviour of people and complacency.

"Across the world, the spurt in Covid-19 cases is due to complacency among people, who have started taking the situation lightly. The use of masks and social distancing norms are not being followed," said AIIMS, Bhopal, Director Prof Sarman Singh.

He also said the government is going to relax the norms by allowing the gathering of 100 people for religious, social and political functions, which is "worrying".

(With inputs from PTI)