From driving licence to sweet shops, several new norms to come into effect from October 1

Worried about online transactions using credit or debit cards? From October 1, you can disable the e-payment services on your bank cards.

A slew of new rules will come into effect from Thursday that will allow drivers to furnish e-copies of driving licence and registration certificates and make it mandatory for sweetmeat shops to display best before date on non-packaged sweets.

Television sets are set to be expensive as the government has decided to impose a 5% import duty on open cell panels, in a bid to discourage imports as it promotes self-reliance.

The latest amendments to Central Motor Vehicle Rules also make it clear that mobile phones can be used only for route navigation while driving that too in a way that does not disturb the concentration of the driver.

Even money sent abroad to buy foreign tour packages and foreign remittances above Rs 7 lakh, will attract a tax-collected-at source (TCS) unless the tax is already deducted at source (TDS) on that amount.

While the tax on foreign tour packages will be 5% for any amount, for other foreign remittances the tax will kick in only if the amount spent is above Rs seven lakh.

The new Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules have made it mandatory for sweet shops to declare the 'best before date' of non-packaged or loose sweets available in their shop. It has also banned the blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil.

To secure debit and credit cards, the new guidelines issued by RBI allow card users to register for opt-in or opt-out of services, fix spending limits for international, online, and contactless card transactions.

The new Tax Collected at Source (TCS) regime of the Income Tax Department, requires an e-commerce operator to deduct 1% tax on the sale of goods and services.

As per the new clause, e-commerce operator should deduct the tax on the gross amount of sale of goods or provision of service or both, facilitated through its digital or electronic facility or platform.

The Modi government’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which provides a free cooking gas connection to the poor, has also come to end on September 30 and beneficiaries will now have to buy gas cylinders.