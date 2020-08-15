'From LoC to LAC, armed forces gave befitting replies'

From LoC to LAC, armed forces gave befitting replies: PM Narendra Modi 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 12:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian soldiers have given a befitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, in a subtle message to Pakistan and China.

In his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.

Asserting that the respect for India's sovereignty is supreme and that the world has seen in Ladakh what India's brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve, Modi said, "I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort."

Track live updates of Independence Day celebrations here

"From LoC to LAC, anyone who cast an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country responded in the language they understand," Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

The Prime Minister's comments came in the midst of India's festering border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and rising incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese armies in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Line of Control
Line of Actual Control
Narendra Modi
India-China relations
Independence Day
Indian Army

What's Brewing

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

A rare link to slavery: Dan Smith's American story

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 