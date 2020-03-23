From lockdown to legal action: Govt clamps down on people movement to check COVID-19 spread

Government is pretty serious to enforce the lockdown, which may be prolonged as well.

An indication to this effect was available with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging that “many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously” and telling people in plain words “please save yourself, please save your families, follow the directions seriously.”

Centre was quick to issue an order asking the states to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators as video clips went viral on social media showing the panic rush of people to move out from cities they are living to their native homes. Such videos from Meethapur bus stand in Patna and many other places, threatened to throw the entire lockdown plan haywire, forcing the Centre to harden its stand and clamp the lockdown sternly.

The transition of the lockdown from the voluntary mode of Janta Curfew on Sunday to the warning of “legal action” is a significant indicator of how seriously the government is taking the lockdown plan as in absence of a robust health sector, the nationwide spread of the pandemic could mean unimaginable human tragedy.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Sunday indicated this cautioning against some “anti-social elements” spread misinformation that after the Janta Curfew, the deadly virus would be wished away.

"They’re exhorting people to come outdoors after 9 pm. This is false and an attempt to mislead the public," he had said asking adopting “social distancing as a habit.”

Interestingly, even BJP spokesperson Shaina NC had hailed Modi over the decision on welcoming the warriors of coronavirus with blowing of conch cells and clanging of vessels and highlighted the “so big thinking of Modi ji” behind 120 crore people doing so on Sunday as she said, "According to the Puranas, bacteria and viruses die with the sound of conch and bells. That is why we blow conch shells and ring the bells during prayers and worship."

Some had argued that the life span of coronavirus is eight hours on the surface and hence, the Janata Curfew would wipe it out.

However, the government is clearly not willing to let the guard down with such arguments, which have found wide traction on social media and could introduce a kind of casual approach in later days even when the deadly virus is spreading its reach.

There are indications that the short period lockdown announced between three to 10 days may be increased further in view of the seriousness of the situation.

A day after he sought to prepare people for a “long fight” against COVID-19 after his appeal for observing the Janta Curfew on Sunday, Modi on Monday requested the state governments to get people to follow the rules and restrictions.

On Sunday, Modi had cautioned people against getting into “celebration” mode after 9 pm, when the Janta Curfew ended and told people, “Do not consider this itself as a success. This is the beginning of a long fight.”

He had asked people to necessarily follow the instructions of the Central Government and the state governments and advised them not to come out of their houses in the districts and cities where the lockdown has been announced. "Unless it is very necessary, do not move out of houses," Modi told people living in other regions as well.

The government is also making people take the pledge as 'corona senani', making vows to follow instructions from the government to fight COVID-19.