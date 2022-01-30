From Mahatma Gandhi to Covid-19 vaccination: Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, the merging of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial, and vaccination numbers are some of the topics that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up in the first Mann Ki Baat episode of 2022 on Sunday.

In remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi deferred the radio address programme by 30 minutes. The day is celebrated as Martyr’s Day.

This is the 84th episode of the programme.

“Today is the death anniversary of our revered Bapu Mahatma Gandhi ji. The 30th of January reminds us of the teachings of Bapu,” Modi said. He added that the Republic day celebrations this year was a matter of pride for all of us.

He mentioned the merging of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial and said that former soldiers had written to him about it.

“Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that, ‘The Amar Jawan Jyoti lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs,” Modi said. He encouraged people to visit the National War Memorial.

In his address, Modi also said that covid vaccination among the young people is significant. “It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken the Covid-19 vaccine. This means that about 60% of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precautionary dose as well,” Modi said.

Modi also spoke about the rhino conservation efforts in Assam. “Rhino poaching affects Kaziranga and 37 rhinos were killed in 2013 and 32 in 2014 by poachers. To tackle this challenge, a huge campaign against the poaching of rhinoceros was launched in the last seven years by the Assam government. The number of rhino killings dropped sharply to 2 in 2020 and just 1 in 2021,” he said.

He added that on World Rhino Day, the government of Assam burnt 2400 rhino horns that were caught.

He also remembered the tigress T-5 who passed away recently at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve, who was given a burial as per Hindu rites. Modi said that it was a fine display of Indian culture.

“People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress. People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated the world over,” Modi said.

