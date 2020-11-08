From The Newsroom: 11 million undocumented migrants may get US citizenship under Biden administration

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Joe Biden will work towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 5,00,000 from India; Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir; Over 1,100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested the Bihar assembly polls, according to data collated by the Election Commission; Former Karnataka-cadre IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil will join the Congress; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams the government on anniverssary of demonetisation, and Ministry of Shipping renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Here are the top news of November 8, 2020:

US President-elect Joe Biden will work towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 5,00,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually.

As a largely immigrant community, but in some cases with American roots reaching back generations, Indian-Americans know firsthand the strength and resilience that immigrants bring to the United States of America, according to a policy document issued by the Biden campaign.

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, officials said.

The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added.

Over 1,100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested the Bihar assembly polls, according to data collated by the Election Commission.

A total of 3,733 candidates were in the fray in the three-phase elections, including 371 women, as per data given out by the Commission on Saturday after the last phase of polling concluded.

A total of 1,157 candidates have criminal antecedents, according to the poll watchdog.

Former Karnataka-cadre IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil, who resigned from civil services last year citing his inability to continue when “fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised," will join the Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday

“Yes. I have decided to take the political plunge. I will be joining the Congress,” Senthil, a 2009 batch officer, told Deccan Herald.

The 41-year-old former bureaucrat will join the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday, sources said. They said AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao was instrumental in bringing Senthil to the party fold.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the government over demonetisation, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move four years ago was aimed at helping a few of his "crony capitalist friends" and had "destroyed" the Indian economy.

Rahul and the Congress have been alleging that the 2016 demonetisation was not in the interest of the people and had adverse effects on the economy, a charge the government has dismissed repeatedly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being expanded and renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, which will reduce the 370-km road distance between the two places to 90-km by sea route.

Source: DHNS/ PTI