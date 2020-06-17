From the Newsroom: 20 Indian soldiers martyred, India sees highest spike in COVID-19 deaths

Today, from the newsroom, In the first event of bloodshed on the LAC in 45 years, as many as 20 Indian soldiers including the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion of Indian Army were martyred on Monday night in a "violent face-off" with the People’s Liberation Army troops disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along India's disputed border with China. India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the country's death toll to 11,903, while the number of cases rose to 3.54 lakh. The World Health Organization said it would update its guidelines on treating people stricken with COVID-19 to reflect results of a clinical trial that showed a cheap, common steroid, dexamethasone can help save critically ill patients.

