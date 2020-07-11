From the Newsroom: 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness World Record, Shaktikanta Das asks banks to conduct Covid-19 stress test

In today's episode, 2018 Tiger Census makes it to Guinness records, Saturday lockdown unlikely in Karnataka, Bengaluru urban has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks banks to conduct Covid-19 stress test and Singapore election results.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm