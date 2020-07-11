From the Newsroom: Tiger Census sets new World Record

From the Newsroom: 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness World Record, Shaktikanta Das asks banks to conduct Covid-19 stress test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 19:07 ist

In today's episode, 2018 Tiger Census makes it to Guinness records, Saturday lockdown unlikely in Karnataka, Bengaluru urban has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks banks to conduct Covid-19 stress test and Singapore election results.

 

