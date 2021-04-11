From The Newsroom: 5 states including Maharashtra and Karnataka account for 70% of active Covid-19 cases

In your evening news brief, 5 states including Maharashtra and Karnataka account for 70% of active Covid-19 cases; strike by employees of Karnataka road transport corporations entered its fifth day and Chinese military says India should cherish the "current positive trend" of de-escalation.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch-up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of April 11, 2021:

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active Covid-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 61,456 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Bus services remained largely hit across Karnataka on Sunday too, as the strike by employees of the road transport corporations (RTCs) on wage-related issues entered its fifth day.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, the majority of workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off-road, affecting commuters.

With no forward movement at the latest round of Sino-India military talks on disengagement from the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese military has said that India should cherish the "current positive trend" of de-escalation and cooling down of tensions in the border area. A day after the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks that lasted for 13 hours, the Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday that both sides held a detailed deliberation on the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh and agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and resolve the outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner".

Source: PTI