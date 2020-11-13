From the Newsroom: 6 killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan; Maharashtra warns of a possible second wave of Covid-19

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, six people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control; Maharashtra government has warned of a possible second wave of Covid-19 infection; Congress irked over Rahul Gandhi’s characterisation by former US President Barack Obama as “lacking in aptitude” and “eager to impress” and popular writer in Kannada Ravi Belagere passes away.

Here are the top news of November 13, 2020:

Three security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from the Gurez sector to the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons. In the Nambla sector in Uri, two Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing, the officials said.

A BSF sub-inspector was also killed in Haji Peer sector while a jawan was injured, they said.

Though the trend of Covid-19 cases has shown a decline in October-November, the Maharashtra government has warned of a possible second wave in January-February next year and asked people to maintain alert and adopt the new normal.

The Maharashtra government’s Pune-based Directorate of Health Services has issued the circular-cum-advisory as a precautionary measure.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of firecrackers for two hours in Telangana, depending on the air quality in accordance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

Holding a special sitting during the week-long Diwali break, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna modified the Telangana High Court's order of November 12 which directed a total ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s characterisation by former US President Barack Obama as “lacking in aptitude” and “eager to impress” has irked the Congress.

While a section of Congress leaders expressed displeasure over Obama’s remarks, AICC chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala chose to dismiss it as the view of an individual in a book.

As BJP leaders took swipes at Rahul, Surjewala recalled that in the past, a leader has been called a ‘psychopath’ and ‘master divider’ but the Congress had chosen to ignore such comments. However, Lok Sabha member and AICC Secretary Manickam Tagore said Obama’s remarks against Rahul were “not acceptable to any true Indian” and urged Twitterati to unfollow the former US President on social networking sites.

Noted journalist and popular writer in Kannada Ravi Belagere (62) passed away in Bengaluru on Friday early morning. Belagere, editor of popular Kannada tabloid Hai Bangalore suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday at midnight while editing his tabloid at his office in Padmanabha Nagar in South Bengaluru.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last at around 2:30 am on Friday, according to sources close to the family.