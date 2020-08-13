From The Newsroom: 7 booked in Bengaluru riot case, BJP to move no-confidence motion against Gehlot govt

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Seven accused booked in connection with a riot in Bengaluru; Rajasthan BJP will move a motion of no confidence against Ashok Gehlot government; head of the Ram temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for Covid-19; Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils faceless tax assessment and private entities will have to pay heavy penalties in case the trains they operate are not punctual.

Here are the top news of today, Thursday: August 13, 2020:

A day after the violent attack on the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra and subsequent riots, arsoning in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits, the police officials have registered a total of seven FIRs (First Information Report) in both DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. According to the police FIR, the riots were the act of SDPI members.

The police FIR has revealed about 22 names, out of which 16 have already been identified as SDPI members in the FIR. This apart, there are more than 300 accused persons pertaining to the riot. Of the seven FIRs, six cases have been registered suo motto by the jurisdictional police and one case against P Naveen, nephew of the MLA who allegedly posted the blasphemous post on Facebook. Based on the complaint by a social activist—Firdos Pasha, police have registered an FIR against Naveen.

The suo motu cases include a case about the mob attack on MLA's house in Kavalbyrasandra, preventing them from discharging their duties and ransacking the public property. Remaining five FIR's are with respect to the mob ransacking the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, torching of vehicles.

The FIR says all the named in FIR are members of SDPI.

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session beginning Friday. He said the proposal was being finalised.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal,” Kataria said.

He said even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as "one is going to east and the other to west".

BJP state president Satish Poonai said the motion will be moved on Friday.

He said the BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have a total of 75 MLAs and of them, 74 were present in Thursday's legislature party meeting held at the BJP's office.

The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and was rushed to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, officials said.

According to the officials, Das was rushed to the Gurgaon hospital on instructions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"A team of doctors tested him for Covid-19 after the district administration was informed in the morning that he was feeling uneasy," Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He added that the process to identify those who had come in contact with Das in the recent past has started.

Adityanath has spoken to Mishra as also to Dr Naresh Trehan, the chairman and managing director of the Medanta hospital, and requested for immediate medical attention to Das, the officials said.

Das, who is also the president of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, was at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura till 1.30 am. He had performed the "abhishek" of the deity at the Bhagwat Bhavan from 11 pm to 1 am, Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, a member of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said, adding that till then, he had not complained about his health.

On August 5, Das shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a major overhaul of tax administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and overreach by officials, and said a taxpayers' charter is being implemented to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment.

Launching the 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Platform' through video conference, he said the taxpayer base at just 1.5 crore in India is very low and urged those who owe taxes to come forward and honestly pay their dues and contribute to nation-building.

The taxpayers' charter and faceless assessment are the next phases of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers as the government looks to rebuild the pandemic-hit economy.

While, faceless assessment that does not require the taxpayer to visit any office or meet any official, and taxpayers' charter will be implemented from Thursday, the faceless appeal will come into force from September 25, he said.

Now, a central computer will pick up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatches and then will allot them randomly to a team of officers in any city. The scrutiny by these officers will be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location.

Notices, if any, will be sent only by centralised computer system, and taxpayer can respond to them electronically without the requirement of visiting a tax office or meeting any official.

The Prime Minister said taxpayers' charter provides for fair, courteous, and reasonable treatment while treating taxpayers as honest. It expects taxpayers to be honest and compliant and pay taxes in time.

The government has undertaken various tax reforms during the last six years including a reduction in corporate tax last year to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units, scraping of dividend distribution tax and faceless assessment.

The I-T Department has also taken several tax-payer friendly measures over the years. It launched the Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme to expedite the resolution of pending tax disputes.

The income tax department has simplified compliance norms for startups and has moved forward with the pre-filling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers.

Currently, most of the functions of the Income Tax Department starting from the filing of the return, processing of returns, issuance of refunds, and assessment are performed in the electronic mode without any human interface

Private entities have to pay heavy penalties in case the trains they operate are delayed or reach the destination early, according to a draft key performance indicators for private operators released by the Railways.

The draft document released on Wednesday states that private train operators have to maintain 95 per cent punctuality through the year.

Private operators also have to pay penalties for misreporting their revenue or in case of train cancellations for reasons attributable to them.

According to the draft, if the arrival of a train at its destination is delayed by over 15 minutes it will be deemed to have lost punctuality.

In this case, the private operator has to pay the Railways extra haulage charge worth 200 km for every one per cent "reduction in punctuality" compared to the guaranteed punctuality, the document states.

The Railways has said the haulage charge -- the fee that private operators will pay to use Railways' infrastructure -- will be Rs 512 per km.

If a private train reaches destination at least 10 minutes in advance, the operator will have to pay the Railway's penalty in the form of haulage charge for 10 kilometres.

Officials said these measures are to ensure that private trains maintain punctuality.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was “slowly responding to medical interventions” and continued to be on ventilator support on Thursday, four days after a life-saving emergency brain surgery.

“My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable,” Abhijit Mukherjee, the former President’s son, said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) had said in a statement that the condition of the 84-year-old former President remained unchanged om Thursday morning.

“He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the hospital had said that the 84-year-old Mukherjee was “haemodynamically stable and on ventilator.”

Mukherjee underwent an emergency brain surgery on Monday for removal of a large clot that had formed after he fell at his home on Sunday night.

