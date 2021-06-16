From the Newsroom: Adani Group stocks lose more ground

From the Newsroom: Adani Group stocks lose more ground

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 17:57 ist
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

In your evening news brief, Adani Group stocks lose more ground; 5,000 youths in Delhi to be trained as health assistants and Karnataka minister says not a time for a change in leadership.

Shares in companies controlled by Gautam Adani fell again on Wednesday, adding to their losses stemming from a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own stocks had been frozen.

The companies involved had rejected the report earlier this week, calling it "blatantly erroneous." Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell as much as 3.3% to 4.7% on Wednesday, while shares of Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Power hit their lower circuit limits.

 

The Delhi government will train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The health assistants or community nursing assistants will be imparted two weeks' basic training in nursing and lifecare. The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.

 

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil has said that this is not the right time for a change in leadership. The Minister told reporters that at this time when there is a Covid-19 pandemic, it is not right for a signature campaign demanding a change in leadership. Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will conduct a meeting of the ministers in Bengaluru and all the issues will be resolved there, he said.

Source: DHNS/ PTI/ Reuters

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

From the Newsroom
dh radio
DH Podcast
Karnataka
Gautam Adani

Related videos

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 