From The Newsroom: All about today’s Congress Working Committee meeting

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday declines to tender an apology for his tweets; S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and get to know what transpired at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Here is the top news of today, Monday: August 24, 2020:

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday declines to tender an apology for his tweets which led to his conviction for contempt of court by the Supreme Court on August 14.

He said an apology for expression of bona fide beliefs would be insincere and would amount to the contempt of his conscience and of an institution.

"I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to

offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift

away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples’ rights," he said.

He filed his supplementary statement in response to the time given by the court on Thursday to offer "unconditional apology" by August 24 for "false, malicious and scurrilous" tweets made on June 27 and 29 on "distorted facts", to scandalise the entire institution of judiciary.

The court had then said if he offered an unconditional apology, the matter would be taken up on August 25 for considering it or the bench would pronounce its order on sentence.

Now, coming to the top story of the day:

The Congress Working Committee meeting today had all the elements of drama. Joining us in our correspondent from Delhi, Sagar Kulkarni, with all the updates:

