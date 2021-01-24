From the Newsroom: Amit Shah targets Congress, AIUDF, says they will 'open gates to welcome infiltrators'

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Farmers to take out tractor rally on Republic Day; BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad expresses unhappiness over the number of vaccinations in Bengaluru so far and Union Home Minister Amit Shah targets Congress and AIUDF.

Here is the top news of January 24, 2021:

Farmers will carry out tractor parades in the national capital on Tuesday soon after the Republic Day parade concludes as Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava has asked police and paramilitary personnel deployed for the national event to remain ready to move at short notice for law and order arrangement for farmers' rally.

Farmers union leaders and police had a meeting on Sunday during which the former gave a formal letter seeking permission for the tractor rally to highlight their opposition to the three contentious farm laws and demand for its repeal coinciding with the Republic Day rally.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the number of vaccinations in the city so far.

While he acknowledged the issues raised by more than 100 government hospitals, private medical facilities and solo practitioners regarding vaccination, he hoped to vaccinate more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the coming week and do better than the mere 33,797 done so far. The BBMP had made a key change allowing vaccinators to add the names of beneficiaries registered with Co-WIN from their end in case the beneficiaries do not turn up as on schedule to receive the vaccination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that if the Congress and AIUDF combine come to power in Assam they will open "all gates" to welcome infiltrators. Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the Congress rule in the state gave only bloodshed, in which thousands of youths lost their lives.

The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April.

Source: DHNS/ PTI