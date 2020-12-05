From the Newsroom: Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19; Ministry of Health clarifies

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Union Health Ministry clarifies on vaccinated Haryana Minister Anil Vij testing Covid-19 positive; Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tells farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws that the government is committed to cordial talks; Congress says it's too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth's party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu; Assam Bajrang Dal leader issues 'warning' to Hindus against attending Christmas celebrations in churches, and Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai says comprehensive law to prevent 'Love Jihad' to be brought by the state will stand the court's scrutiny.

Here is the top news of December 5, 2020:

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday told farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws that the government is committed to cordial talks, according to sources.

In his introductory remarks at the fifth round of meeting with 40 farmers' groups, he also welcomed feedback on the new farm laws, they said.

Farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

Covaxin is a two-dose coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Health minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Saturday hours after the minister announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine against Covid-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Saturday, the Union health ministry said, "The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine."

The Congress said on Saturday it's too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth's party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit.

The party's in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Dinesh Gundu Rao also claimed that "many of the BJP people" are associated with the Tamil superstar now. He said Rajinikanth's party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit's ideology and programme are not known and there is no clarity on whether it will fight next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu independently or strike an electoral alliance.

An Assam district unit of right-wing Bajrang Dal in south Assam's Cachar issued a 'warning' to Hindus against attending Christmas celebrations in churches and those not adhering to its diktat would be beaten up by its members.

Mithu Nath, the general secretary of Cachar district Bajrang Dal said they were compelled to issue the warning in view of recent reports that a local student union in the Christian majority Meghalaya 'shut down' some temples.

"They are shutting down our temples. But our Hindus would still go to the churches and have fun on Christmas Day. This will not be allowed this time. We will beat up those still visiting the churches. Our members will ensure this," he said at a function at Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the comprehensive law to prevent 'Love Jihad' to be brought by the state will stand the court's scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Saturday on the sidelines of BJP state executive meeting, Bommai said, we are aware of the different reasons wherein women are converted in the guise of love. Some of such marriages were with the consent of parents too.

"The state will study the ordinance made by Uttar Pradesh and laws by Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. We shall formulate comprehensive law that will stand in the court," he added.

Source: DHNS / PTI