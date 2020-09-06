From the Newsroom: BCCI releases schedule of IPL 2020 UAE

In your evening brief, From the Newsroom, BCCI released the IPL 2020 schedule, and Mumbai Indians will battle Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in the UAE. India recorded a spike of over 90,000 coronavirus cases pushing the tally to over 41 lakhs. Rhea Chakraborty revealed Sushant Singh Rajput was a habitual marijuana smoker and Kesavananda Bharati, the chief pontiff of the Edneer Mutt situated at Kasargod in Kerala passed away. For more details on today's top stories, tune in to today's episode.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 6, 2020:

The BCCI released the schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The tournament will begin on September 19th and will kick off with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 pm on its first day.

The tournament will be played across three locations in the United Arab Emirates- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 41-lakh mark, with a record spike exceeding 90,000 cases in 24 hours. While over 31 lakh have recuperated, the national recovery rate stands at 77.32 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

There are over 8.5 lakh active coronavirus cases in the country, making it the second-worst hit country in the world.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he had a "very fruitful" meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Singh reached Tehran from Moscow on Saturday on a transit halt where he attended a meeting of the defence minister from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and Central Asian countries.

There's a development in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case, as Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau today. Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's personal staff have been questioned along with Rhea.

In the interview with NCB, Rhea had denied consuming drugs but admitted that Sushant was a habitual marijuana smoker. However, conversations related to contraband drugs have surfaced on her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea’s father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired army officer issued a statement, it said, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter."

Kesavananda Bharati, the chief pontiff of the Edneer Mutt situated at Kasargod in Kerala, who paved the way for the landmark Supreme Court ruling protecting the basic structure of Indian Constitution, died at the age of 79 on Sunday.

Popular for the Keshavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala case, Bharati, initiated a legal battle to protect the mutt's property. He challenged the Kerala Land Reforms Act that imposed restrictions on land holdings and provided for distributing land to the landless tillers in 1970. Three Constitutional amendments also came under the question of violating fundamental rights.