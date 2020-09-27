From The Newsroom: Bengaluru epicentre of terror activities, claims Tejasvi; Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Bengaluru epicentre of terror activities, claims Tejasvi Surya; Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis says that BJP is not keen on toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government; Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of the cases involving Bollywood celebrities and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to From The Newsroom, your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 25, 2020:

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away in New Delhi, following a long spell of illness. He was 82. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and other top leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to Singh.

Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, claimed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

A day after becoming the president of the BJP's youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, in the recent past. The terrorist groups want to use the city as an "incubation centre" for terror activities.

Fancy a Hyperloop ride from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to the city centre in less than 10 minutes? Proposing this galactic leap in speed, Virgin Hyperloop inked a deal to conduct a Feasibility Study for this corridor and later build a test track in the airport.

In arguably the first for any airport in the world, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Virgin Hyperloop signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct the study.

Amid hectic political developments and back-to-back meetings in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP is not keen on toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

However, he said that the government will collapse on its own.

The speculations started when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met the Leader of Opposition Fadnavis on Saturday over lunch – apparently to discuss an interview for Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

After intense investigations that lasted over a month and saw the arrest of 20 persons including Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and the grilling to top Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shradhha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of the cases.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight Covid-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good.

In his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Modi said that “as the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews.