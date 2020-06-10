From the Newsroom: Bihar's Grand Alliance; Rajasthan seals borders

From The Newsroom, your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

In today's episode, Bihar Grand Alliance contemplates dumping three of its partners, Rajasthan seals its borders for seven days and DMK's Anbazhagan breathes his last due to COVID-19.

