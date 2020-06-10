From the Newsroom: Bihar's Grand Alliance

From the Newsroom: Bihar's Grand Alliance; Rajasthan seals borders

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 18:31 ist
Bihar Grand Alliance contemplates dumping three of its partners

From The Newsroom, your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

In today's episode, Bihar Grand Alliance contemplates dumping three of its partners, Rajasthan seals its borders for seven days and DMK's Anbazhagan breathes his last due to COVID-19.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Podcast
Bihar
Congress
BJP
Rajasthan
Cornoavirus
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
DMK

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 