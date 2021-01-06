From the Newsroom: Bird flu reported at 12 epicentres in four states; spike in fuel prices

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Bird flu reported at 12 epicentres in four states; Bidding for the sixth round of spectrum auction will start from March 1; Petrol price near all-time high and a 50-year old woman was murdered after allegedly being gangraped by a priest, his disciple and another person in Uttar Pradesh.

A 50-year old woman was murdered after allegedly being gangraped by a priest, his disciple and another person in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Police said that the woman had gone to pay obeisance at a temple on Sunday night when the priest, his disciple and another person gangraped her and they then dumped her body in front of her house.

Two persons were arrested. The priest, however, continued to be at large, the police said.

Petrol price today neared all-time high after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates after a nearly month-long hiatus.

Petrol price was raised by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

After this increase, petrol in Delhi climbed to Rs 83.97 per litre from Rs 83.71 previously.

Diesel rates rose to Rs 74.12 per litre from Rs 73.87.

Bidding for the sixth round of spectrum auction for radiowaves worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore will start from March 1, according to a notice issued by the government today.

The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for the auction of 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at the base price on December 17, 2020.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has fixed January 12 for the pre-bid conference and last date for seeking clarification to the notice on January 28.

The Centre has today said that Avian Influenza, or the bird flu outbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh -- and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that other states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds.