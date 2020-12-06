From the Newsroom: Vijender threatens to return award

From the Newsroom: Boxer Vijender Singh threatens to return Khel Ratna

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 22:19 ist
Boxer Vijender Singh joins the farmers with Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Olympic medallist in boxing Vijender Singh threatens to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award; Opposition parties declare support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8; NCP chief Sharad Pawar asks the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law.

From Award Wapasi to regional parties' call for coming together in the name of federalism, the on-going protest over new farm laws could be a major political challenge for the BJP, especially at a time when it is betting big on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls and prepares for elections in three more states.

After SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned their Padma awards, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

 

Opposition parties on Sunday declared support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 by agitating farmers demanding repeal of the farm sector reforms, even as Akali Dal leaders reached out to regional parties to build a coalition against the ruling NDA.

Main opposition party Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, Trinamool Congress declared their “whole-hearted” support to the nationwide shutdown call and issued directions to party units to hold protests on Tuesday to express solidarity with the farmers.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, Trinamool Congress, Left parties too have declared support to the Bharat Bandh, while Akali Dal, which was an ally of the BJP till September, was reaching out to the regional parties to form a coalition against the ruling NDA.

 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday asked the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and said if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting cultivators.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said when the farmers are protesting on streets, it should be taken seriously. "But, unfortunately, that is not happening," the former Union agriculture minister said.

 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution. He said that a "huge blow is being struck on the soul of Dr B R Ambedkar", the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vijender Singh
Farm Bills
Delhi
Punjab
From the Newsroom
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 