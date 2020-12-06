From the Newsroom: Boxer Vijender Singh threatens to return Khel Ratna

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Olympic medallist in boxing Vijender Singh threatens to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award; Opposition parties declare support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8; NCP chief Sharad Pawar asks the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law.

From Award Wapasi to regional parties' call for coming together in the name of federalism, the on-going protest over new farm laws could be a major political challenge for the BJP, especially at a time when it is betting big on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls and prepares for elections in three more states.

After SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned their Padma awards, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Opposition parties on Sunday declared support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 by agitating farmers demanding repeal of the farm sector reforms, even as Akali Dal leaders reached out to regional parties to build a coalition against the ruling NDA.

Main opposition party Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, Trinamool Congress declared their “whole-hearted” support to the nationwide shutdown call and issued directions to party units to hold protests on Tuesday to express solidarity with the farmers.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, Trinamool Congress, Left parties too have declared support to the Bharat Bandh, while Akali Dal, which was an ally of the BJP till September, was reaching out to the regional parties to form a coalition against the ruling NDA.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday asked the Centre to take serious cognisance of the ongoing farmers' protest and said if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting cultivators.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said when the farmers are protesting on streets, it should be taken seriously. "But, unfortunately, that is not happening," the former Union agriculture minister said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution. He said that a "huge blow is being struck on the soul of Dr B R Ambedkar", the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.