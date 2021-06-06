From the Newsroom: BS Yediyurappa says he would continue to be CM as long as the party High Command has trust in him

In your evening news brief, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him; petrol in Mumbai crossed Rs 101 a litre mark and India sees continuing decline in Covid-19 cases.

Here is the top news of June 6, 2021:

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government.

After a one-day pause, fuel prices were hiked for a third time in the first week into June on Sunday. Fuel prices soared to record highs as petrol in Mumbai crossed Rs 101 a litre. Diesel now costs Rs 93.30 in the financial capital.

Petrol was hiked by 27 paise, while the price of diesel was up by 31 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In the national capital, Delhi, the price of petrol is now Rs 95.03 a litre, while diesel now costs Rs 85.95 per litre.

India reported 1.14 lakh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, continuing its steady decline as the country recovers from the second wave of Covid-19.

The recovery rate stood at 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,667 fresh deaths, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Source: DHNS/ PTI