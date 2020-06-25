From the newsroom: CBSE says cancelling class 12 exams

From the newsroom: CBSE informs cancelling class 12 exams; row between BJP, Congress

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 18:31 ist

In today's episode, from the newsroom, CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that its remaining class XII examinations, scheduled between July 1 and 15, have been cancelled, The BJP sharpened its attack on the Congress over Emergency and Diesel price in the national capital has crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark

DH Podcast
Podcast
CBSE
examination
BJP
Congress
diesel prices

What's Brewing

