From The Newsroom: Centre cancels CBSE Class 10 exam; postpones Class 12 exam

In your evening news brief, Govt cancels CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpones tests for Class 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath tests positive and Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, says chip shortage might continue for a couple of years.

Here is the top news of April 14, 2021:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home.

The Chief Minister said in a post on Twitter that he had got himself tested after he noticed Covid-like symptoms on Tuesday. ''My report is positive...I am in self-isolation and working virtually,'' he said in the message.

en states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new Covid-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Centre on Wednesday decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled amid second wave of Covid-19

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

The coronavirus-driven surge in demand and an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips have thrown the spotlight on a brewing global crisis.

What is even more worrisome is that Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, has come out and said that the chip shortage might continue for a couple of years.

Gelsinger had told Reuters that the company was talking to companies that design chips for automakers about manufacturing those chips inside Intel's factory network, with the goal of producing chips within six to nine months.

Chip factories had to shut down early last year, particularly overseas where most processors are made.