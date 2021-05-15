From the Newsroom: Centre says Covid-19 situation stabilising in India

Summary: In your evening news brief, Govt says Covid-19 situation stabilising in the country; Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks officials to step up testing in areas reporting high test positivity rates, and rain disrupts normal life in Kerala.

Here is the top news of May 15, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked officials to step up testing in areas reporting high test positivity rates, with a focus on door-to-door testing in rural parts of the country which were facing the brunt of the pandemic.

Amid allegations of suppression of actual Covid-19 data, the Prime Minister also asked state governments to report their pandemic numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts.

At a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation, Modi also directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination.

The overall Covid-19 situation in the country is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Saturday.

At a press conference on Saturday, top health officials said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union Health Ministry said 11 states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases, 17 have less than 50,000 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

It also said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, which are recording a high number of novel coronavirus cases, are also reporting decline in the number of active cases.

Scores of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and power supply disrupted for hours across Kerala as incessant rains and strong winds continue to lash the state on Saturday even as severe sea incursion disrupted normal life in the coastal areas

According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains, was sounded in five northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph, is likely at one or two places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, it added.

