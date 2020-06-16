From the Newsroom: China border issue takes a violent turn

From the Newsroom: China border issue becomes violent

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 16 2020, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 18:18 ist
From the Newsroom, The border issue with China takes a violent turn, North Korea blows up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border and India ranks 43rd on World Competitiveness Index.

