From the Newsroom: China releases Indian soldiers; High-level panel suggests cutting COVID-19 treatment charges in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 18:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Ten Indian Army soldiers including four officers have been released by China’s People’s Liberation Army capping three days of hard negotiations that followed the bloody battle at the eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley on Monday.

A high-level panel has recommended bringing down the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the national capital by more than half.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

