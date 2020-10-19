From The Newsroom: Chinese soldier held by Indian Army; Durga Puja pandals to be no-entry zones in Bengal

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh; Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, Leh as part of China; irate users lambast platform; Calcutta High Court declared all Durga Puja pandals no-entry zone in West Bengal.

A Corporal of the Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.

The Chinese soldier has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he has been provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it said.

The Army said the PLA soldier will be returned after completion of all the formalities.

Sources said the PLA soldier was interrogated on how he crossed over to the Indian side.

Calcutta High Court declared all Durga Puja pandals no-entry zone in West Bengal. Only organisers would be allowed to enter the pandals. Names of people allowed to enter the pandals would be displayed outside it, the court added.

A location tag of a live video on Twitter posted by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Leh's Hall of Fame as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Gokhale tweeted screenshots and tagged Twitter's support handle saying that he did this on purpose as a test. Gokhale also shared a screenshot in which Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was identified as a part of China by the micro-blogging platform.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Farooq Abdullah - regional National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir - in an alleged multi-million J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

Sources said octogenarian Abdullah was questioned at ED’s Rajbagh office in Srinagar in connection with alleged misappropriation of over Rs 43 crore when he was the president of the JKCA. “The questioning is taking place based on bank documents,” they said.

America's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was "absolutely not" surprised when Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing the president surrounded by several people not wearing face masks and flouting best public health practices against the deadly pandemic.

Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appeared to be referring to the White House Rose Garden event on September 26 where Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett was his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. At least 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the function.