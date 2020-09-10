From The Newsroom: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut, Serum Institute stops Covid-19 vaccine trial

Kangana Ranaut crossed swords with the Shiv Sena and a complaint has been filed against her today for allegedly using foul language against the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray; Reliance Industries Ltd. is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail business to Amazon; The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has decided to pause trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Here are the top news of today, Wednesday: September 10, 2020:

Kangana Ranaut crossed swords with the Shiv Sena and a complaint has been filed against her today. The Bollywood actor was found to have allegedly used foul language against the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, in a video that was uploaded to Facebook.

Advocate Nithin Mane said that the police have refused to file an FIR against the actress and he plans to move a court to lodge a defamation case against the actor for "insulting" the CM.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail business to Amazon, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The business conglomerate is willing to sell as much as 40 per cent stake in the subsidiary to Amazon, the source added.

If the deal turns out to be successful, it will create a retail behemoth in India but will also turn Jeff Bezos and Asia’s richest man from rivals into allies.

Currently jailed at Byculla, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea has been reserved till Friday by the Mumbai sessions court.

Rhea, the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for sourcing and procuring drugs for the late actor.

The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, has decided to pause trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country in the wake of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials being stopped after an unexplained illness that struck a participant in the UK.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by University of Oxford.

On Wednesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) slapped a show cause notice for continuing the trials even as it was stopped internationally.

The Centre has relaxed foreign direct investment norms in the defence sector by allowing 74% FDI under the automatic route but it reserves the right to scrutinise any investment proposal, which it thinks may impact India’s national security.

Sources in the government, however, said that the clause was inserted on the insistence of the commerce ministry, for which reasons were not given.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Russian capital, Moscow.

It was the third SCO foreign ministers meeting that India attended as a full member of the eight-nation bloc.

The SCO-Council of Foreign Ministers is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government. It deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State.

