From the Newsroom: Congress adds 4 'dissenters' to panels for key policies; PM meets officials over slain JeM terrorists

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence officials following the killing of Jaish terrorists; Congress panels on key policy issues included ‘dissenters’; Ashok Gehlot says "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation; RBI proposes to allow the big-ticket corporate houses into banking business; Netflix to host 'StreamFest' in India and ancient Hindu temple discovered in Pakistan.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch-up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top news of November 20, 2020:

The newly formed Congress panels on key policy issues include senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Veerappa Moily and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the 23 letter-writers seeking an organisational overhaul of the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up three separate committees for discussing policy issues related to economic affairs, foreign affairs and national security, with former prime minister Manmohan Singh part of all the three panels.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony.

He said the marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional. It will not stand the scrutiny by any court of law, he added.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to allow the big-ticket corporate houses into the banking business, a decision which is likely to witness many more people in the country applying for banking licenses.

The regulator has also proposed that well-run shadow banks with an asset size of over Rs 50,000 crore may be considered for conversion into banks subject to completion of 10 years of operations and meeting due diligence criteria.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence officials following the killing of Jaish terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

The terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota were planning something big on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the agency reported quoting sources.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

US-based content streaming platform Netflix on Friday said that it will host 'StreamFest' in India on December 5-6 that will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free.

The move is aimed at bringing new users to the platform that competes against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 in the burgeoning OTT (over the top) market in India.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Hindu temple, believed to have been constructed 1,300 years ago, has been discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeological experts at a mountain in Swat district of northwest Pakistan.

The discovery was made during an excavation at Barikot Ghundai.

Announcing the discovery on Thursday, Fazle Khaliq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Archaeology said that the temple discovered is of God Vishnu.

Source: DHNS/PTI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews