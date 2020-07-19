From the Newsroom: Cong demands Shekhawat's resignation

From the Newsroom: Congress demands Gajendra Shekhawat's resignation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 18:20 ist

In today’s episode, The Congress has demanded the resignation of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, At least seven Indian pharma companies are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will begin in earnest in January.

