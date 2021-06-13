From the Newsroom: Congress needs widespread reforms to show it's no longer in inertia, says Kapil Sibal

From the Newsroom: Cong needs major reforms, says Sibal

In your evening news brief, Congress needs widespread reforms to show it's no longer in inertia, says Kapil Sibal; Karnataka minister Jagadish Shettar says no need to read too much into B S Yediyurappa visit to Mutts and Union minister Pradhan says Congress-ruled states should cut tax on petrol, diesel.

The Congress must bring widespread reforms across all levels of the organisation to show it is no longer in a state of inertia and to present itself as a viable political alternative to the BJP, party veteran Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.

Sibal, who was among the G-23 leaders whose letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last year demanding a meaningful overhaul of the party had triggered a storm, hoped the organisational polls, recently postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will “happen sooner than later”.

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Sunday that there was no need to read too much into Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijeendra's visit to Lingayat Mutts in the state.

Speaking to media persons, he said there is no need to read their visits as political posturing against the High command.

"Yediyurappa and his family members used to visit  mutts before and they are doing the same even now. One need not read it as mustering of support from Mutt heads," he said.

With petrol and diesel prices climbing to record high, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked Congress governments in Rajasthan and Maharashtra to cut sales tax if the party was concerned about fuel price burden on common man, but did not say if BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, where petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark, would do the same.

Petrol and diesel have risen to an all-time high across the country after fuel rates rose by Rs 5.72 to Rs 6.25 per litre in less than six weeks. This is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and record-high central and state taxes.

