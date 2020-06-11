From The Newsroom: 'COVID-19 an opportunity for Atmanirbhar Bharat', insists PM Modi; Fuel prices continue to rise

From The Newsroom, your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald. In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The lockdown may also impact India's first unmanned mission slated this year, and petrol and diesel prices hiked by 60 paise per litre each.

