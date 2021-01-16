From the Newsroom: Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in India

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Covid-19 vaccination drive begins; RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank remains steadfast to take any further measures as may be required to support growth without compromising on financial stability and A farmer union has requested the Supreme Court to remove the remaining three members of the committee

Biji Tomy, a nurse who got the first vaccine shot at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital said she felt proud and humbled to be a part of this historic moment.

The country-wide vaccination exercise began today.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech, which has received a government purchase order for supply of 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, will pay compensation to recipients in case of any 'serious adverse' effects experienced after receiving the antidote.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank remains steadfast to take any further measures as may be required to support growth without compromising on financial stability.

Delivering the 39th Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, the governor said the principal objective during the pandemic period was to support economic activity; and looking back, it is evident that policies of the RBI have helped in easing the severity of the economic impact of the pandemic.

A farmer union has requested the Supreme Court to remove the remaining three members of the committee it had set up to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and select people who can do the job "on the basis of mutual harmony".

The Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti said the principle of natural justice is going to be violated as those appointed to the four-member committee "have already supported these laws".

Source: PTI

