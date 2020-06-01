From the Newsroom: Day 1 of Unlock India 1.0

From the Newsroom is a DH podcast that brings to you major developments of the day. In this episode, DH correspondent from New Delhi, Shemin Joy, spells out Delhi’s Day 1 of Unlock India 1.0. NASA astronauts reached the International Space Station on SpaceX's Dragon rocket. Pakistan officials who were expelled from India yesterday went back home through the Wagah border.

