From the Newsroom: Day 1 of Unlock India 1.0

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 18:45 ist
PTI photo for representation

From the Newsroom is a DH podcast that brings to you major developments of the day. In this episode, DH correspondent from New Delhi, Shemin Joy, spells out Delhi’s Day 1 of Unlock India 1.0. NASA astronauts reached the International Space Station on SpaceX's Dragon rocket. Pakistan officials who were expelled from India yesterday went back home through the Wagah border.

DH Podcast
India
Coronavirus lockdown
NASA
Pakistan

