From the Newsroom: DCGI approves DRDO's anti-Covid oral drug for emergency use

In your evening news brief, Drugs Controller General of India approves anti-Covid oral drug developed by DRDO for emergency use; Supreme Court stresses limiting arrest and the release of prison inmates, and at least 10 workers killed in a blast at a quarry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

Here is the top news of May 8, 2021:

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved an anti-Covid oral drug, developed by DRDO, for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

It said clinical trials of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court has stressed on limiting arrest, release of prison inmates and taking care of patients for effective management of Covid-19 pandemic inside overburdened jails of the country.

Noting that India has more than four lakh prisoners, the top court said, the requirement of de-congestion of jails is a matter concerning health and right to life of both the inmates and the police personnel.

Acting suo motu, a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the high-powered committee, formed last year in every state, to consider releasing prisoners from jails across the country, in view of the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 10 workers were killed in a quarry in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh after explosive materials used to break rocks exploded on Saturday.

Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI over the phone that the blast occurred when a consignment of gelatin sticks was being unloaded at a limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village.

The vehicle was fully mangled under the impact of the explosion.

Source: DHNS/PTI