From the Newsroom: Delhi announces weekend curfew; gyms, malls to be shut

In your evening news brief, Delhi announced a weekend; Karnataka government asks those returning from Kumbh Mela to get quarantined and tested and Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai says stringent action against those creating false scarcity of Remdesivir.
Here is the top news of April 15, 2021:
Delhi on Thursday announced a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the city.
Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.
The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection.
"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
A large number of people have thronged Haridwar, an important pilgrimage place for the Hindus, for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.
Also read: India battered by huge second Covid wave
With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.
With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.
Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.
The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks