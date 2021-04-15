From the Newsroom: Delhi announces weekend curfew; gyms, malls to be shut

In your evening news brief, Delhi announced a weekend; Karnataka government asks those returning from Kumbh Mela to get quarantined and tested and Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai says stringent action against those creating false scarcity of Remdesivir.

Here is the top news of April 15, 2021:

Delhi on Thursday announced a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the city.

Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection.

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their Covid negative test report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

A large number of people have thronged Haridwar, an important pilgrimage place for the Hindus, for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.

With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.

Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.

The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.