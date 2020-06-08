From the Newsroom: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha polls and poaching MLAs in Gujarat

From the Newsroom today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Gujarat Congress decides to shift all its MLAs to Rajasthan over the fear of 'poaching' by the BJP.

H D Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections and after about two-and-half months, places of worship, hotels and restaurants opened for the public on Monday in Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka.

