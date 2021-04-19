From the Newsroom: Delhi imposes 6-day Covid-19 lockdown

In your evening news brief, Six-day lockdown in New Delhi; Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar indicates tough control measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and EU hold Russia "responsible" for Navalny’s health.

A six-day lockdown has been ordered in the national capital beginning Monday night as the city grapples with an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases that has put the health infrastructure under severe strain.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the lockdown from Monday night 10:00 pm to 5:00 am on April 26 and utilise the time to add hospital beds, organise oxygen supplies and medical staff to tackle the fourth wave of the pandemic in the city.

He urged the migrant labourers not to leave the capital and said that the government will take care of their needs.

As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351.

Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for the health of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as EU foreign ministers held virtual talks on soaring tensions with Moscow.

The United States has warned the Kremlin of "consequences" if President Vladimir Putin's major domestic opponent -- who is currently on hunger strike -- dies in prison after doctors warned at the weekend he could pass away at "any minute".

Fears over the health of Navalny come amid major anxieties in the 27-nation European Union over a buildup of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine and a spiralling diplomatic row between Moscow and EU member state the Czech Republic.